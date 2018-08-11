EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 54,616 Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Whiting Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLL. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $14,149,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $84,482,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,700,626.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,215,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after acquiring an additional 799,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,130,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,110,000 after acquiring an additional 659,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Stephens set a $68.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.93. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.32 million. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 58.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.