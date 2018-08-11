EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Brunswick Co. (BC)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Brunswick at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1,186.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $222,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $226,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

BC stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). Brunswick had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

In other Brunswick news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 15,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $1,027,735.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,748,564.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Schwabero sold 16,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,033,287.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,270 shares of company stock worth $2,988,288. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

