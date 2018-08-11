EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Position in Stars Group Inc (TSG)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Stars Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Stars Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stars Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Stars Group during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Stars Group opened at $31.90 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.71. Stars Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $392.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.47 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

