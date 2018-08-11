Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (EGIF)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund opened at $15.65 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund.

