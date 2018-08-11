Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp opened at $53.90 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,136,000 after buying an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

