E.ON SE Common Stock (EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EOAN. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.72 ($12.46).

E.ON SE Common Stock opened at €9.25 ($10.75) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. E.ON SE Common Stock has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE Common Stock Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN)

