E.ON SE Common Stock (EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.ON SE Common Stock (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EOAN. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.ON SE Common Stock and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.72 ($12.46).

E.ON SE Common Stock opened at €9.25 ($10.75) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. E.ON SE Common Stock has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

