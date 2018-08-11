DURECT Co. (DRRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). DURECT posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million.

DRRX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of DURECT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. 275,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.36. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $225.18 million, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DURECT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,614,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DURECT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,236 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

