Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health opened at $49.05 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $117,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,602,337. Company insiders own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

