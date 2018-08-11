Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 195 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NEU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 10,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 27,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket opened at $378.36 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $358.33 and a 1 year high of $437.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.71.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($1.15). NewMarket had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

