Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $141.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.56. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.10). Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.78 million. equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Corp will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.5225 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Dun & Bradstreet

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

