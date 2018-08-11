Duluth (DLTH) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Duluth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Duluth opened at $25.48 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Duluth has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.22.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Duluth had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Duluth’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duluth news, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,245.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas George Folliard sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $41,493.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,032 shares of company stock worth $238,033. Corporate insiders own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Duluth by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,698,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,405,000 after buying an additional 366,111 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duluth by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Duluth by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

