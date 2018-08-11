Duke Realty (DRE) Given a $28.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Duke Realty traded down $0.17, reaching $28.83, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,271,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,483. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Duke Realty has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 72.53% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $75,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $154,268,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 39,261.8% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,054,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,967 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 97.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,608,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,354 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 41.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,766,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,189 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,819 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

