DREAM Unlimited (DRM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.75

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.75, with a volume of 30794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRM. CIBC raised their target price on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$10.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

About DREAM Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for DREAM Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DREAM Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.