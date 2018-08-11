Dover Corp (DOV) Holdings Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $36,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 916.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $4,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,396,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $1,516,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,239. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.62.

DOV stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

