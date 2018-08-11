Douglas W. Chambers Sells 421 Shares of United States Cellular Corp (USM) Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) insider Douglas W. Chambers sold 421 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $16,705.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United States Cellular traded down $0.27, hitting $42.83, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. United States Cellular Corp has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.38.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.37. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth $2,103,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 39,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 30,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USM. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

