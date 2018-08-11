Dougherty & Co Raises RingCentral (RNG) Price Target to $95.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective boosted by Dougherty & Co from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on RingCentral to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RingCentral to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.46.

RingCentral traded up $0.55, hitting $87.60, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 523,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.29 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $90.05.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.71 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $599,024.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,537,073.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sipes sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $1,108,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,895 shares in the company, valued at $21,796,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,399 shares of company stock worth $15,495,485. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RingCentral by 34,571.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 179,428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RingCentral by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $1,889,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

