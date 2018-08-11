Dorian LPG (LPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd.

Shares of LPG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. 96,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,329. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $444.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.89 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after buying an additional 338,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after buying an additional 327,753 shares during the period. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth $1,737,000. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 62.7% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 199,703 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 195.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 160,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

