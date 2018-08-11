DopeCoin (DOPE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,199.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $10,199.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00921614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002820 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004438 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013902 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.