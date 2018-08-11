Donegal Group Inc. Class B (DGICB) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Donegal Group Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:DGICB) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Donegal Group Inc. Class B earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.5321089775064 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of DGICB stock remained flat at $$14.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Donegal Group Inc. Class B alerts:

Donegal Group Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:DGICB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Donegal Group Inc. Class B had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st.

Donegal Group Inc. Class B Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.