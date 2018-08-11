Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Holdings Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 77.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 58.9% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,087.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Cleveland Research cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.76.

Dollar Tree opened at $92.43 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.