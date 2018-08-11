DNotes Hits Market Cap of $6.02 Million (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. DNotes has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $63,914.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DNotes has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000696 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Trade By Trade.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006601 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000360 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 273% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001596 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

