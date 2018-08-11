Dixons Carphone PLC (DC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 196 ($2.54).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DC shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.52) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.85) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.62) to GBX 190 ($2.46) in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock purchased 125,533 shares of Dixons Carphone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £249,810.67 ($323,379.51).

Dixons Carphone opened at GBX 175.95 ($2.28) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . Dixons Carphone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.72 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349.60 ($4.53).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, Southern Europe, and Connected World Services (CWS). It offers various products and services in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including mobile handsets and other connected devices under the Carphone Warehouse brand; electrical and telecommunications products under the CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brand; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business name; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Knowhow brand, as well as repairs and support services for Carphone Warehouse and Phone House under the Geek Squad brand name.

