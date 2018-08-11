Diversified Restaurant (SAUC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. is engaged in restaurant business. It is the creator, developer, operator and franchisor of ultra-casual restaurants and bars. The company operates two complementary concepts: Bagger Dave’s Legendary Burger Tavern(R) and Buffalo Wild Wings(R). It operates primarily in Michigan, Florida, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. is based in Southfield, Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Restaurant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

SAUC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 596,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,230. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.33. Diversified Restaurant has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that Diversified Restaurant will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Phyllis A. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,799 shares in the company, valued at $304,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Gregory Burke bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,421. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diversified Restaurant stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,241 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Diversified Restaurant worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

