DISH Network (DISH) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DISH. Barclays reduced their price target on DISH Network from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.61.

DISH Network traded down $1.42, hitting $35.17, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 3,093,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,158. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,937,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 696,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,323.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,972,550. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 188,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in DISH Network by 2,135.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

