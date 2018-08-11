DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Head-To-Head Survey

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ: DISCA) and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock $6.87 billion 1.97 -$337.00 million $2.24 11.60 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A $30.40 billion 2.77 $2.95 billion $1.97 23.09

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has higher revenue and earnings than DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock -8.28% 17.68% 4.59% Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A 14.68% 19.12% 6.91%

Dividends

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock does not pay a dividend. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock 1 11 10 0 2.41 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A 0 8 10 0 2.56

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock currently has a consensus price target of $26.95, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a consensus price target of $43.93, indicating a potential downside of 3.40%. Given DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock is more favorable than Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A.

Summary

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A beats DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. The company's content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. It also develops and sells curriculum-based education products and services, such as an online suite of curriculum-based video on demand (VOD) tools, professional development services, and digital textbooks, as well as student assessments; and publishes hard copy curriculum-based content for K-12 schools. In addition, the company operates production studios that develop content; and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, VOD, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 40 languages internationally. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats and entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. Further, it provides video advertising services, including consumer engagement and on-demand marketing campaigns; operates two San Francisco-Bay area television stations; and broadcasts and operates Telugu language entertainment channels in India. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

