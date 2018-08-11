Diodes (DIOD) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Sidoti cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diodes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of Diodes opened at $37.75 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Diodes has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.95%. equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Dallas White sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $538,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,870,827.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 166,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,968,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,808,000 after purchasing an additional 163,479 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.