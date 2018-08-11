DigixDAO (DGD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $907,014.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $55.65 or 0.00885147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Liqui. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 28% against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $111.31 million and approximately $907,014.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000365 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008532 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00300104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00186748 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00024568 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00066798 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Gate.io, Binance, Liqui, BigONE, Huobi, AirSwap, OKEx, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

