Digimarc (DMRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “DIGIMARC CORPORATION based in Beaverton, Oregon, is a leading innovator and technology provider, enabling businesses and governments worldwide to enrich everyday living by giving persistent digital identities to all forms of media and objects. The company’s technology enables a wide range of solutions for enhancing traffic safety and national security, deterring fraud, counterfeiting and piracy, and enabling new digital media distribution and monetization models that provide consumers with more choice and access to content when, where and how they want it. Digimarc licenses its intellectual property to business partners across a range of industries, delivers solutions for protecting and managing digital images, and offers professional development services to bring strategic initiatives to market. “

Get Digimarc alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DMRC. ValuEngine lowered Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of Digimarc stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,828. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $351.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of -1.04.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 116.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 9,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $323,084.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,005. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digimarc (DMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.