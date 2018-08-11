Diamondback Energy (FANG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diamondback Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 46.6671428164437 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Diamondback Energy opened at $134.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $85.73 and a one year high of $138.25. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

