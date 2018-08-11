Dialog Semiconductor (DLG) PT Set at €21.00 by Baader Bank

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.25 ($27.04).

DLG opened at €18.25 ($21.22) on Thursday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 1-year high of €50.68 ($58.93).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

