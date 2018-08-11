Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €13.30 Price Target by equinet Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective from equinet in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.40 ($19.07) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.84 ($19.58).

DTE stock opened at €13.95 ($16.22) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

