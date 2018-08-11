Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPW. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Societe Generale set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.57 ($43.68).

FRA DPW opened at €30.63 ($35.62) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

