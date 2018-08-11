Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLAKY. ValuEngine upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.