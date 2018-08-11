Desjardins Reiterates Buy Rating for InterRent REIT (IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Desjardins in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of InterRent REIT opened at C$9.90 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$30.16 million for the quarter. InterRent REIT had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 142.53%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

