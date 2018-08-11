Desjardins Increases WSP Global (WSP) Price Target to C$76.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on WSP Global from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on WSP Global from C$71.00 to C$71.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.72.

WSP Global opened at C$73.42 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$48.07 and a 1-year high of C$75.42.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

