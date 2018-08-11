DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) PT Lowered to $46.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XRAY. ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.69. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $68.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $64,345.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $616,780.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $265,490.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,417,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,492,000 after buying an additional 2,281,200 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,174,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,170,000 after buying an additional 1,247,670 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,213,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,899,000 after buying an additional 667,148 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,260.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 516,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 494,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 734,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,168,000 after buying an additional 477,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

