Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Denbury Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.30 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. KLR Group cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Denbury Resources opened at $4.48 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 3.22. Denbury Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $387.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.72 million.

In related news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,946,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after buying an additional 8,510,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,077,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $274,540,000 after buying an additional 4,411,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,799,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $104,854,000 after buying an additional 3,266,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,410,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 2,587,244 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.