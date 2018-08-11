Delta Apparel (DLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.75 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 2,936.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the period.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle basics and branded active wear apparel, headwear, and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Branded and Basics. It provides various casual and athletic products for men, women, juniors, youth, and children through various distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, specialty stores, boutiques, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, and the U.S.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.