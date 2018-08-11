Delphi Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 866 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,025% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLPH shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,768.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Technologies opened at $40.91 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.