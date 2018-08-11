Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) SVP Thomas G. Dritsas Purchases 4,650 Shares

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) SVP Thomas G. Dritsas purchased 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $41,431.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group traded down $0.05, hitting $9.40, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,911. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.69 million. equities analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 33,717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

