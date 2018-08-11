Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Sells 809 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 50,462 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,707,000 after buying an additional 168,501 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after buying an additional 39,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,126,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

NYSE BR opened at $129.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $131.21.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 9.88%. equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 43,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $5,185,528.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,900,767.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Gokey sold 45,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $5,213,581.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,913,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,727 shares of company stock valued at $17,276,379. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

