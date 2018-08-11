Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Has $548,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 61,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $15,397,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,227,553.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 640,213 shares of company stock valued at $60,480,618. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amphenol opened at $93.75 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $77.71 and a one year high of $95.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

