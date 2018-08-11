DE ENHANCED Glb/COM (DEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

DE ENHANCED Glb/COM (NYSE:DEX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

DE ENHANCED Glb/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DE ENHANCED Glb/COM traded down $0.06, hitting $11.45, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 33,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,019. DE ENHANCED Glb/COM has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

