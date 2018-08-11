David Kanen Acquires 7,014 Shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) Stock

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) major shareholder David Kanen acquired 7,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $19,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, David Kanen acquired 3,800 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $10,792.00.

On Monday, August 6th, David Kanen acquired 74,963 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $212,894.92.

On Wednesday, August 1st, David Kanen acquired 18,788 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $52,606.40.

On Monday, July 30th, David Kanen acquired 2,100 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $5,880.00.

On Friday, July 27th, David Kanen purchased 23,731 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $63,599.08.

On Tuesday, July 24th, David Kanen purchased 3,631 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $9,259.05.

On Thursday, July 19th, David Kanen purchased 6,469 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $16,495.95.

On Monday, July 16th, David Kanen purchased 28,694 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $74,030.52.

On Thursday, July 12th, David Kanen purchased 181,909 shares of One Group Hospitality stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $422,028.88.

Shares of One Group Hospitality traded down $0.02, hitting $2.85, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 7,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,907. One Group Hospitality Inc has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. One Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of One Group Hospitality to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

