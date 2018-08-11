DATx (DATX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $138,566.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. One DATx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Rfinex. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 25% against the dollar. DATx has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $138,566.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000369 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008499 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00300594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00184476 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000149 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013747 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HADAX, Rfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

