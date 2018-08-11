Daseke (DSKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 14,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 290,323 shares.The stock last traded at $8.97 and had previously closed at $8.90.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.01 million. Daseke had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSKE. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Daseke from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

In related news, Director Brian Bonner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,400. 37.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Daseke by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in Daseke by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Daseke by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Daseke by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Daseke by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $480.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

