Daseke (DSKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DSKE opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Daseke has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $487.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Ronald Scott Wheeler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $139,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSKE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Daseke from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

