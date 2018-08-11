Dana Inc (DAN) Holdings Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.11% of Dana worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dana by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Dana by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 629,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 89.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Kamsky sold 13,642 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $304,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,549 shares in the company, valued at $725,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith E. Wandell sold 14,576 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $299,682.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DAN opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.63. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Dana had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11063.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

