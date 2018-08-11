DA Davidson Raises NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Price Target to $7.50

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $5.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.61.

NPTN stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $389.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.19.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.56 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 123.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

