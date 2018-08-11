D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Stake Lessened by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 416,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 165,290 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Shares of D. R. Horton opened at $44.92 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.06.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

